Varun Dhawan Asks Paparazzi Not To Scare His Wife Natasha Dalal & Netizens Are Awwing Over Him!

Yesterday (January 24, 2021), actor Varun Dhawan got married to his school sweetheart in Alibaug and their wedding pictures are setting the internet on fire. Netizens couldn't stop drooling over their pictures and we are not surprised. Varun and Natasha looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits. Amid all the hullabaloo, we got our hands on a sweet video of Varun, wherein one can see his protective side for Natasha.

In the video, Varun and Natasha can be seen coming out from their wedding mansion to greet the paparazzi. When supremely excited paparazzi started cheering for the newlyweds, Varun was quick to tell them to stop screaming and said, "Aaram se karo. Wo darr jayegi."

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

Well, within an hour of being married, Varun was giving his fans major husband goals. Isn't his gesture towards his wife too sweet to handle?

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Actor Hits The Dance Floor Post Nuptials; Read On

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha will soon be back to Mumbai. Reports suggest that the duo will throw a reception party on February 2.

"A reception party is being planned for the couple's friends and the film fraternity for February 2 at a suburban five-star in Mumbai," had informed a source ahead of Varun's wedding.

We can't wait to see B-town celebs' fun mode at Varun's reception.

ALSO READ: When Varun Dhawan Revealed Why He Did Not Want Dad David Dhawan To Launch Him!