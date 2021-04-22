Varun Dhawan Blasts A Troll Who Said 'Stop Showing Your Privilege When People In Your Country Are Dying'

While he is well-known for his cool and calm attitude, yesterday (April 21, 2021), actor Varun Dhawan lost his cool when a fan accused him of vacationing along with his wife Natasha Dalal. It all happened when paparazzi shared videos and pictures of Varun and Natasha, and netizens presumed that the duo is either returning from a vacation or jetting off to some exotic location, just like other celebrities.

As a matter of fact, Varun returned to Mumbai along with his wife after completing a schedule of his upcoming film Bhediya, which also casts Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The duo was shooting for the Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

Coming back to the troll, when a netizen shamed Varun and commented, "You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying," the Badlapur actor was quick to reprimand the troll.

The actor replied, "Well your assumption is wrong I was shooting for my film and not on holiday and what do u mean gave them a chance. How do u not give them a chance I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to ur self."

At the airport, Varun also asked the paparazzi to maintain social distancing while doing their job. He said, "Guys, guys, tum thoda responsible ho jaoge, bheed apne paas rakhoge, bahut galat baat hai (Guys, you need to be more responsible, keep the crowd to yourself. This is wrong.)"

The actor who's quite fan-friendly, refused to pose for a selfie for a fan and quietly sat inside his car.

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, etc., are holidaying in Maldives and are being criticised on social media for flaunting their privileged life, while the nation is horrified with the surge in COVID-19 positive cases all across the nation.

(Social media posts are unedited.)