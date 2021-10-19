Varun Dhawan Celebrates His 9-Year Milestone In Bollywood, Says 'Thank You For Believing'

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to celebrate his completing 9 years in Bollywood today (October 19). On this day, the actor's debut film, Student Of The Year released which was helmed by Karan Johar. Along with Varun, today also marks the 9 years of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the industry who were his co-stars in the film and had also made their debut with the same. On this occasion, Varun took shared a heartfelt post offering his gratitude to his fans.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his introduction shot wherein the actor can be seen coming out of the pool while flaunting his toned physique. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor also shared his name appearing on the big screen for the first time. Varun captioned the same stating, "It's been 9 years #tbt #SOTY." Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, in a now-deleted post, Varun Dhawan had taken to his Instagram stories to share a series of videos wherein he can be seen performing for his fans and obliging them for selfies. He gave a heartfelt caption to the same wherein he wrote, "IT's BEEN 9 YEARS I always believed in you and you believed in me. Thank you for believing" with a prayer emoji.

The director of the film Student Of The Year, Karan Johar also shared a nostalgic post wherein he shared some stills from the movie. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director's video remembered how the movie revolved around, love, friendship, heartwarming reunions and style. Karan captioned the post stating, "October is just filled with gifts that keep giving - and #SOTY is one such! Not only does it continue to give everyone many tunes to break out in a dance or hum along, style that is timeless and for me, many many memories! But the ultimate gifts have been these three students, now superstars who keep on giving their absolute best to the field of cinema! Couldn't be prouder and here's to the film that started it all." Take a look at the same.

Talking about the movie, it also starred the late Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor and others in pivotal roles. The soundtracks of the movie also went on to become huge chartbusters. The film opened the doors for the trio Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra to become one of the most bankable stars of today.