Varun Dhawan Celebrates Niece Niyara's Birthday With Family, Their Pictures Are Too Cute To Handle!

Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan's daughter Niyara turned a year older on Monday (May 31, 2021). The little girl rang in her special day at home with her parents and other family members. Later, her uncle and actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to share a bunch of adorable pictures from the low-key celebration.

The Dilwale star captioned the pictures as, "घर." In the first picture, Niyara, surrounded her parents Rohit and Jaanvi and grandparents David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan, is seen cutting the jungle-themed cake with 'chachu' Varun's help. The second picture features Rohit lovingly feeding a piece of cake to his daughter. Varun is all smiles for the camera while Niyara is seen eyeing the cake in the third photo.

Varun Dhawan Had Said He 'Loves Chicken More Than His Family' To Arjun Kapoor In Acting Class

Have a look at Varun's Instagram post.

Fans dropped compliments on the Badlapur actor's post. A netizen wrote, "Omg this melted my heart." Another Instagram user wrote, "Soo adorable." Many of them dropped heart emoticons to shower the birthday girl with love.

Varun is often seen doling out 'chachu goals' on social media with his niece Niyara. From lifting his niece instead of dumbbells for his workout to posing for pictures with her, their cute antics never fail to make the netizens go 'awww'.

Earlier in an interview with GQ magazine, the actor had opened up on how his overall demeanour has changed because of his niece.

Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao Slam YouTuber's Racist Comments Against Arunachal Pradesh MLA

He was quoted as saying, "I think she has added a lot of joy. After she came into our lives, I realised that coming back [home from work] and playing with her is actually 'success'. I always think there will be a time when I come home and she'll think Tata [as she calls him] is 'uncool' now."

Over the last few months, Varun was in Arunachal Pradesh, shooting for his upcoming movie, Bhediya which also stars Kriti Sanon. His wife Natasha Dalal had also joined them there. After wrapping up the first shooting schedule, the team returned back to Bay amid the second wave of pandemic. Currently, Varun is homebound. Besides Bhediya, Varun Dhawan also has Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.