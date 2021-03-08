varun-dhawan-climbs-on-top-of-a-car-as-his-fans-interrupt-bhediya-shoot-in-arunachal-pradesh

Varun Dhawan's stardom needs no introduction, and the recent incident is a proof that people are just crazy about him. Varun, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, was recently surrounded by a myriad of fans at the shooting location. Later, to control the crowd, he climbed on top of a car and promised them that he will meet everyone after wrapping up the film's shoot.

The video of Varun was shared on Instagram by photojournalist Viral Bhayani. He captioned the video as, "The shoot of #VarunDhawan's next #Bhediya was interrupted by his fans at Sagalee Ground in Arunachal Pradesh as they got excited to catch a glimpse of him. The actor later requested the crowd to let them shoot."

In the video, Varun can be heard saying, "Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We are here for a long time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will meet you all)."

Netizens are surprised to see his stardom in Arunachal Pradesh and praised the actor's kind gesture towards his fans, who went berserk after spotting him at the shooting location.

"That's what stardom is," wrote a netizen.

Another netizen, "U handled the crowd very nicely like a true hero. Thats why people luv you so much VD."

"The love support & power of the northeastern is just so lit," commented another Instagram user on the viral video.

On a related note, apart from Varun, Bhediya also casts Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film is directed by Amar Kaushil and stars Varun as a man who turns into a wolf on the night of the full moon.

