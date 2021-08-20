Varun Dhawan Disappointed Over Cinema Halls Shutdown: Everything Open But Theatres Remain Shut?

Varun Dhawan has expressed disappointment on theatres remaining shut in Maharashtra. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a video of a busy road with all shops open with a large crowd shopping at the bustling market. The video possibly from Bandra, Mumbai showed cars, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in a traffic jam.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Everything open but theatres remain shut?" He also added a sad face emoji. Take a look:

As per new rules, all essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) have re-opened in Maharashtra. The order said, outlets such as yoga centres, spa, saloon and gyms were also allowed to operate with 50% capacity and without the use of air conditioning. Meanwhile, theatres have also reopened in other states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 50% from July 30.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is finally warming up to theatrical release. Akshay Kumar's BellBottom became the first mainstream Hindi movie to release in theatres on August 19. However, the film has not been released in Maharashtra. Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre is also set to release on August 27.

Coming back to Varun Dhawan, he will be seen in films like Bhediya and Jug Jug Jeeyo. While Bhediya is a horror comedy directed by Dinesh Vijan, Jug Jug Jeeyo is a romantic comedy starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.