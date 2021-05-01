Varun Dhawan Partners With An Initiative To Procure And Donate Oxygen Concentrators

Varun Dhawan has now joined the list of celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty who have taken up the initiative to donate oxygen concentrators for those battling the COVID-19 second wave. The actor took to his social media handle to inform the same to his fans. Varun stated that he has donated as well as partnered with an initiative called Mission Oxygen India to procure and donate life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the country.

The Coolie No 1 actor mentioned that the initiative has 30 individuals step up in this time of need and raise over Rs 21 crore for the procurement of 3900 oxygen concentrators within a week. Varun added that he resonates deeply with their cause and urged his fans to help in whatever way possible for the initiative to achieve its mission. Take a look at his post.

The Student Of The Year also informed his fans that the first shipment of the oxygen concentrators has arrived in the country. He added that these concentrators have also reached 14 hospitals across the country. The actor also shared pictures of the same. Actor Zoa Morani called the initiative undertaken by the actor to be amazing. He also received lots of laurels from his fans for this noble gesture.

Apart from this, Varun also has been actively sharing some contact details and information regarding the COVID-19 resources on his social media handle. The actor had earlier shared a hard-hitting post on his Instagram account. The Badlapur actor had written how humankind will be able to overcome this difficult phase.

However, Varun stated that one should remember that during this phase, people did not fight for materialistic things like lands, weapons, house, jewellery, business class tickets, designations in a company or keys to a house beach. The actor reminded that those battling the pandemic fought for air. Stree actors Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee were all praises for his post. Aparshakti commented on the post stating, "Very well said paaji. This breaks my heart each day a million times." While Abhishek wrote, "We are each other's only hope."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the film Bhediya. The movie has been helmed by Amar Kaushik. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.