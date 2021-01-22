Varun Dhawan Along With Family And Bride-To-Be Natasha Dalal Leaves For His Wedding

Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24, in the plush resort, The Mansion House in Alibaug. Varun and Natasha were spotted leaving for the venue by the paparazzi along with the former's family on the toe. While Varun was captured leaving for Alibaug in an all back attire, his parents, David Dhawan and Lali Dhawan were also spotted leaving for the same. Joining them were also Varun's brother, Rohit Dhawan along with his wife and daughter. The bride-to-be Natasha Dalal was also clicked by the shutterbugs leaving for the wedding venue. Take a look at the pictures of the same.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding will be a small and private affair keeping the global COVID-19 pandemic in mind, and only the family members of the bride and the groom will be present. A source close to the Coolie No 1 actor told IANS, "It will be around 40 people from both the family gather for the occasion. They will stay in a resort in Alibaug from January 22 to January 26 and then the family and the couple return to Mumbai. So far, that is the information I can share. As far as I know, no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now because then the guest list would have to cross 500, which is not practically possible, keeping COVID-19 in mind."

