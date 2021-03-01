Varun Dhawan Mourns The Loss Of Entertainment Journalist Aarti, Recalls Her To Be ‘Extremely Passionate'

Entertainment journalist Aarti Shejwalkar's tragic death due to COVID-19 has saddened the entire entertainment fraternity. Aarti was also pregnant during the time of her demise. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan mourned the loss of the journalist on his social media handle.

The actor shared a beautiful picture with Aarti Shejwalkar from an award ceremony wherein they both can be seen all smiles for the camera. Varun Dhawan shared a heartfelt caption with the same. He stated how he is deeply saddened to hear about Aarti's passing away. The Coolie No 1 actor recalled the journalist to be bright, young and talented. Varun further added how she was extremely compassionate and passionate towards her work. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Apart from that, celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani also shared an emotional post for the late Aarti Shejwalkar. He shared pictures of her with actor Deepika Padukone and South sensation Prabhas. In the post, he mentioned how Aarti was a one-person army who was extremely dedicated to her reporting job day and night. He furthermore stated that the journalist was like a mother to some of his photographers and was very caring towards them. He stated that she even got one of his photographers to quit drinking forever. Filmibeat mourns the loss of its fellow fraternity member, Aarti Shejwalkar.

