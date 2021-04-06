Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Donate Rs 1 Lakh For Arunachal Pradesh Fire Victims

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife and fashion designer Natasha Dalal have reportedly contributed Rs 1 lakh towards relief for the fire victims of Longliang village in Arunachal Pradesh. The couple reportedly handed the amount to the Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang.

Varun who has been shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya in Arunachal, reportedly has provided assistance to the relief work. A Twitter account named Dipro Ziro, claiming to be the page of the Department of Information and Public Relations, shared the news with pictures of Varun and Natasha.

The pictures showed the couple along with some locals and Deputy commissioner Somcha Lowang. The tweet read, "#VarunDhawan and #NatashaDalal donated ₹One lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of #Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh. Varun has been camping in #Ziro since Feb, shooting for his upcoming movie #Bhediya." Take a look at the tweet,

Back in March, a fire had broken out in Longliang village in the Tirap district, which claimed the lives of two. According to a PTI report, the fire claimed two lives and more than 100 houses burnt to ashes. Soon after on Saturday, April 3, another fire in Longding district which rendered nearly 50 families homeless.

Coming back to Varun Dhawan, he is currently busy shooting for the horror-comedy Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik. Back in March, Varun's videos from the film's set had made it to social media. While one video showed him surrounded by fans, another featured the actor with Kriti Sanon having fun amid the shoot. The film will reunite him with his Diwale co-star Kriti Sanon, and will also feature Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

