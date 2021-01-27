Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Roka Ceremony Pictures Have Love Written In Bold All Over Them
Ever since Varun Dhawan got hitched to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday (January 24, 2021), pictures from their wedding ceremony have taken social media by storm. The lovebirds tied the knot in the presence of their family members and few close friends at a luxury resort in Alibaug. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were few B-town celebrities who attended the low-key wedding.
Now, pictures from Varun-Natasha's roka ceremony have now surfaced on the internet. Have a look.
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Drop Major Relationship Goals
The couple is all smiles for the camera and their roka ceremony.
A Fairy-Tale Moment
Here's a candid picture from Varun-Natasha's roka ceremony. While the Coolie No. 1 actor looks dapper in formals, his ladylove paints a pretty picture in an ethnic outfit.
Sweet Beginnings
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are seen cutting a cake together in this lovely picture.
Earlier, it was reported that the roka ceremony had taken place in February last year. At that time, Varun had denied the speculations and claimed that he was merely attending a birthday party at Natasha's house. "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party, wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers," he had tweeted.
Meanwhile, Here's An Unseen Picture From Varun-Natasha's Wedding
While 'dulha' Varun is looking at his brother Rohit Dhawan, his 'dulhaniya' Natasha is looking at her bhabhi, and it's such a cute family moment. Isn't it?
Post Varun-Natasha's wedding, there were reports that the couple will be hosting a lavish wedding reception on February 2 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. However, Varun's uncle and actor Anil Dhawan denied these rumours while speaking with an entertainment portal.
