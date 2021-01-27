Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Roka Ceremony Pictures Have Love Written In Bold All Over Them

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Drop Major Relationship Goals

The couple is all smiles for the camera and their roka ceremony.

A Fairy-Tale Moment

Here's a candid picture from Varun-Natasha's roka ceremony. While the Coolie No. 1 actor looks dapper in formals, his ladylove paints a pretty picture in an ethnic outfit.

Sweet Beginnings

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are seen cutting a cake together in this lovely picture.

Earlier, it was reported that the roka ceremony had taken place in February last year. At that time, Varun had denied the speculations and claimed that he was merely attending a birthday party at Natasha's house. "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party, wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Here's An Unseen Picture From Varun-Natasha's Wedding

While 'dulha' Varun is looking at his brother Rohit Dhawan, his 'dulhaniya' Natasha is looking at her bhabhi, and it's such a cute family moment. Isn't it?