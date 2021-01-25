Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Actor Hits The Dance Floor Post Nuptials; Read On

One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors Varun Dhawan, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the presence of his family members and a few close friends on Sunday (January 24, 2021). In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun-Natasha's shaadi was an intimate affair at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug.

If the buzz is the believed, 'dulha' Varun made a heroic entry at the wedding venue on a quad bike as songs like 'Heeriye Sehra Bandh Ke Main To Aaya Re' played in the background. Post the wedding, the Coolie No. 1 actor introduced his 'long time love' in a sweet Instagram post.

He also took to his Instagram story to share a selfie video in which he and his Main Tera Hero co-star Kavish Majumdar are seen singing along to That Thing You Do by The Wonders. Going by this video, it looks like the groom changed out of his ivory-coloured sherwani into a simple white kurta for the after-bash.

Meanwhile, Kavish also took to his Instagram story to share a picture with Varun and wrote, "Thanks for the invite my brother. Hahaaaaa. Your the best. Bhaukaal."

As per a report in Etimes, after the traditional ceremonies, Varun and Natasha, let their hair down to celebrate with their guests. We hear that toasts were raised for the newlyweds, and the guests were treated to some yummy Lebanese, Mexican and Indian fare. Of course, there was also a 'lot of dancing' to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Varun and Natasha will be hosting a lavish wedding reception for their industry colleagues on February 2, 2021.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding: The Newlyweds Pose For Pictures With Guests

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Best Wishes For The Newlyweds