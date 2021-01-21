Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Is On January 24, Confirms Uncle Anil Dhawan

Anil Dhawan Confirms Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding

Anil Dhawan told Spotboye, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." On being asked if he would be a part of the celebrations, he added, "Why not?"

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Venue

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan and his lady love Natasha Dalal will be exchanging wedding vows at The Mansion House, Alibaug. A source told the entertainment portal that both the families were deciding between Tropicana Resort & Spa and The Mansion House. However, it was Varun and Natasha who zeroed down on The Mansion House as their wedding venue.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Pre-Wedding Festivities To Begin From Today?

Further, if reports are to be believed, Varun-Natasha's pre-wedding festivities will begin today with Natasha's chunni ceremony at her residence. For those who don't know, it's a ceremony where the groom's family visits the bride's home with clothes, jewels, sweets and dry fruits. The bride is then handed over the wedding outfit and bridal chunni, and blessed by the elders.

Karan Johar To Organize Varun-Natasha's Sangeet Ceremony?

Another report in Spotboye states that Karan Johar who is like a mentor to Varun Dhawan, will be organizing the actor's sangeet ceremony in which Varun's industry buddies like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be shaking a leg.