Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Is On January 24, Confirms Uncle Anil Dhawan

It's finally confirmed! One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors Varun Dhawan, is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal this weekend. Over the last few months, there were various rumours doing the rounds about this much awaited wedding. Finally, the actor's uncle Anil Dhawan who was last seen in Coolie No. 1, put an end to all speculations and confirmed that his nephew is getting hitched.
Anil Dhawan told Spotboye, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." On being asked if he would be a part of the celebrations, he added, "Why not?"
As per a report in Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan and his lady love Natasha Dalal will be exchanging wedding vows at The Mansion House, Alibaug. A source told the entertainment portal that both the families were deciding between Tropicana Resort & Spa and The Mansion House. However, it was Varun and Natasha who zeroed down on The Mansion House as their wedding venue.
Further, if reports are to be believed, Varun-Natasha's pre-wedding festivities will begin today with Natasha's chunni ceremony at her residence. For those who don't know, it's a ceremony where the groom's family visits the bride's home with clothes, jewels, sweets and dry fruits. The bride is then handed over the wedding outfit and bridal chunni, and blessed by the elders.
Another report in Spotboye states that Karan Johar who is like a mentor to Varun Dhawan, will be organizing the actor's sangeet ceremony in which Varun's industry buddies like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be shaking a leg.
