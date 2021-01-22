Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding To Have A Restricted Guest List Owing To COVID-19 Pandemic?

Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on Sunday (January 24, 2021). The actor's uncle Anil Dhawan, recently confirmed that his nephew is getting hitched. While the rest of the Dhawan family are tight-lipped about Varun's D-day, various speculations about Varun-Natasha's wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet.

One such report stated that the guest list for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding will be small keeping the global COVID-19 pandemic in mind, and only the family members of the bride and the groom will be present.

A source close to Varun told IANS, "It will be around 40 people from both the family gather for the occasion. They will stay in a resort in Alibaug from January 22 to January 26 and then the family and the couple return to Mumbai. So far, that is the information I can share. As far as I know, no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now because then the guest list would have to cross 500, which is not practically possible, keeping COVID-19 in mind."

"I know there is a lot of news floating around about the guest list and the ceremonies, but the families of Varun and Natasha will be leaving for Alibag on January 22. The young couple will tie the knot on January 24," the source further told the news agency.

The report further stated that Varun and Natasha's families might host a wedding reception on a latter date for the film fraternity. Buzz is that the lovebirds will be getting hitched at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare magazine, Varun had hinted that he mighted get hitched to Natasha in 2021. "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean... I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty," the Coolie No.1 actor was quoted as saying.

