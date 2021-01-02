Varun Dhawan On Being Called 'Uncool' For Doing A Massy Film Like Coolie No. 1: I Am Uncool And I Don't Care

Recently, Varun Dhawan's much-awaited film, Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime Video, and left the audiences in two minds. While some enjoyed the entertainment quotient of the film, others cringed over it and trolled Varun, Sara Ali Khan and David Dhawan mercilessly. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, when Varun was asked if he aims to be a mass hero, the actor said that he knows his audiences and he works only for them.

Varun told IANS that he enjoys doing mass films, and to him, the reactions of common people matter the most. "It's difficult to do and it is larger than life, and you need to have immense conviction while doing them. I enjoy it. For me, making a film is about trying to please everyone but obviously the kind of reaction that you get from the common man is the most important thing," said the Badlapur actor.

Varun further added, "My house is in Juhu. I have grown up pretty much opposite Juhu beach. So, that is my audience. I can be fake and try and be cool now, because my film is on OTT. But that (the masses) is my audience and that is who I work for. Anyone who says, 'oh you are uncool because you are doing a massy film', (my reaction would be) 'Okay, I am uncool and I don't care'."

With respect to work, Varun is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

A couple of days ago, Varun took to his Instagram page, and announced the wrap of the first schedule of the film in Chandigarh. "Its a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo. (fingers crossed emoticon) in Chandigarh. I got covid recovered went back," wrote Dhawan.

