Varun Dhawan Shares His Experience Shooting For Bhediya Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Varun Dhawan had been shooting for his much-awaited comedy-horror flick Bhediya. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role and the team of the film had kick-started the shoot in the town of Ziro, in Arunachal Pradesh. Now the actor has shared a heartfelt note on his social media handle on his experience shooting for the same amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the same, Varun shared some beautiful pictures on his social media account with his Bhediya director Amar Kaushik. In one of the pictures, the Coolie No 1 actor can be seen busy in a conversation with Amar during a night shoot. He went on to share two more pictures with the filmmaker wherein they can be seen sitting on a bench. Varun looks dapper in his bearded look as he dons a grey tee with blue jeans that he has paired up with a checkered jacket. His Bedhiya director can be seen in winter attire. Take a look at the same shared by the Student Of The Year actor.

Not only this, but Varun also shared a sweet message for Amar and his experience of shooting in Arunachal Pradesh in the time of a pandemic. The Sui Dhaaga actor wrote that shooting for Bhediya amidst a pandemic has been challenging but working under the leadership of Amar has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of his life. Lastly, the actor stated that he felt extremely lucky to have shot the movie in a COVID-19 free town like Ziro. Apart from this, some of the BTS pictures and videos of the movie has also been going viral on social media.

Earlier Varun had also shared some lovely pictures with Kriti after she wrapped up the movie. The actor had shared an endearing message for her on the post. This film will mark Varun and Kriti's second project together after Dilwale. Take a look at the same.

Talking about the movie, it will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The movie will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on April 14, 2022.