Varun Dhawan Bonding With A Baby From Arunachal Pradesh Is The Cutest Sight

Varun Dhawan has kick-started the shoot for his upcoming film Bhediya. The actor has been shooting with Kriti Sanon in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for the same. However, in between that, he also seems to be having his own fun time while bonding with some adorable babies on the sets.

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle recently to share a delightful picture wherein the actor can be seen posing with a super cute baby. The actor can be seen sporting black attire along with a white and orange scarf around his neck while holding the baby. Along with that, the Coolie No 1 actor also shared a video wherein he can be seen playing with the baby while holding him above his head. Lastly, Varun embraces the child lovingly and says, "He's so cute." The actor also revealed the baby's name to be Thiagi Kambo. Take a look at the beautiful post shared by him.

Apart from this, another picture has been going viral from the sets of the film Bhediya which has Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon posing with another baby. The two struck an endearing pose with the child in the picture. Take a look at the same.

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the rest of the team of Bhediya had also met the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu along with some other dignitaries when they had arrived in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for their film. The makers had faced an obstacle during the shoot as fans who were excited to see a glimpse of the Badlapur actor, interrupted the shoot. In a video that had been going viral, Varun could be seen addressing the crowd saying, "Thode time ke liye nahi hai humlog idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We are here for a long time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will meet you all)."

Meanwhile talking about the film Bhediya, it has been written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt. The film is being directed by Amar Kaushik. The movie is set to release in April 2022 also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

