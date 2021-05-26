Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao Slam YouTuber's Racist Comments Against Arunachal Pradesh MLA

Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao have condemned YouTuber Paras Singh for allegedly using a racist slur against Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering in one of his videos.

Varun took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a news article which was originally posted by filmmaker Amar Kaushik with a caption that read, "Being ignorant about your country and its region is stupidity in itself, but when that ignorance is expressed in an offensive manner, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE ANYMORE."

Rajkummar Rao also extended support to Amar Kaushik's post by reposting it on his Instagram story and wrote, "Not Acceptable. I agree @amarkaushik."

Have a look at Varun and Rajkummar's posts.

For those unaware, Paras, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Paras Official', reportedly had referred to MLA Ninong Ering as 'non-Indian' in a video and claimed that the 'state was a part of China'. Later, he had apologized for his racist comments in another video. He was arrested in Punjab on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).

Speaking about Varun Dhawan, the actor had wrapped the first shooting schedule of Amar Kaushik's upcoming directorial Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh. During his stay there, the Coolie No 1 actor often shared photos and videos from the picturesque locations.

The actor and his wife Natasha Dalal had also donated Rs 1 lakh to a small village in Arunachal Prahesh which was dealing with forest fires.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy Roohi alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.