      Varun Dhawan Has This Reaction To His Deleted Birthday Picture That Received Backlash

      Varun Dhawan had taken to his social media handle to share his common birthday display picture that was made by one of his fans. Little did the actor know that he will have to face the brunt of the netizens due to the same. As soon as Varun shared the picture ahead of his birthday, many fans on Twitter started criticizing him for sharing the same at such difficult times when the social media platform of Twitter is turning into a plea for help for numerous people battling the pandemic.

      Talking about the same, the fan-made poster had pictures of Varun from many of his movies. The words 'Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan' could be seen etched on the picture. The poster also had the words 'Donate Plasma Save Lives' written on it. Fans were quick to point out the wrong timing of sharing the picture. Some of the netizens also expressed their disappointment with the words 'Donate Plasma Save Lives' written in a small and negligible font. The Coolie No 1 actor started receiving lots of backlash and criticisms for the same. Take a look at the now-deleted post shared by the actor.

      One of the users called out Varun stating, "Oh Varun. I thought you're one of the sensible ones." The Student Of The Year actor was quick to quote the tweet and react to the same. The actor clarified that the tweet was shared by him to make one of his fans happy who had made the poster and had requested him to upload the same on Twitter. However, Varun also acknowledged the fact that Twitter should not be used to promote such a picture during such stressful times. Take a look at the actor's tweet.

      Varun's tweet saw many of his fans appreciating him for owning up to his mistake. One of his fans wrote under his tweet, "VD we know that u were trying to just appreciate your fans and make them feel better but right now the COVID-19 situation is really bad and it did look insensible well don't be sad VD your fans are with u and u just focus on ur work right now, lots of love to u."

      On the work front, Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the movie Bhediya. The movie will also star Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 15:21 [IST]
