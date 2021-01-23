Varun Dhawan's Bachelor Party: Actor Had A Blast With Shashank Khaitan And Other Pals

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding is currently a hot topic of discussion in the tinsel town. After being in a steady relationship for many years, the lovebirds are all set to get hitched on Sunday (January 24, 2021) in Alibaug. Reportedly, the couple will be exchanging wedding vows in The Mansion, a luxury resort in the coastal town.

Ahead of his low-key wedding, Varun hosted a bachelor's party for his school and college friends at a private bungalow on Friday, stated a report in ABP News. Reportedly, the Coolie No. 1 actor had a blast with his gang of friends at the party which went on till the wee hours. We hear that Varun's close friend and director Shashank Khaitan were present at the bash.

Meanwhile, Varun-Natasha's wedding festivities are going in full swing. According to a report in ETimes, the actor arrived at the destination on Friday evening by road, his family, including his parents and bride-to-be Natasha took the jetty to reach Alibaug. Today, Varun was snapped outside his wedding venue by the paparazzi.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli were also seen arriving at the venue. If reports are to be believed, Varun-Natasha's wedding is going to have a restricted guest list because of the guidelines owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buzz is that Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others are likely to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, the Dhawans are keeping all details about Varun-Natasha's wedding under wraps.

