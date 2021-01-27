Varun Dhawan's IG Story Hints At Shraddha Kapoor's Wedding With Celebrity Photographer Rohan Shrestha

Varun Dhawan's IG Story

Rohan Shreshtha congratulated Varun and Natasha for their marriage saying, "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you're a lucky guy." While Varun's reply to the story read, "I truly hope you are ready."

Rumours About Rohan And Shraddha's Marriage Have Been Around For A While Now

For the unversed, Rohan who is Ranveer Singh's childhood friend is also the son of veteran celebrity photographer, Rakesh Shrestha who has shot for over 600 films and every superstar in his time. Back in 2019, rumours about Rohan and Shraddha's budding romance first emerged.

Soon after, the reports claimed that things were getting serious between Rohan and Shraddha and they are thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

Shakti Kapoor's Response To The Wedding Rumours

A few months ago, the wedding reports were dismissed by Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor. The veteran actor had said, "Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don't forget to invite me too, to the wedding! Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know."

"She is right now very busy in her career, but whenever she will tell us about her marriage plans, she will marry a man of her own choice and we don't have any objection with that," he added.