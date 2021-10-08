Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Dalal's Endearing Banter With Mother-In-Law Laali Dhawan Is Unmissable

In a recent video that has been going viral on social media, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal has been winning hearts with her adorable banter with her mother-in-law Laali Dhawan. The ladies were spotted attending the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week together in the city. However, the paparazzi also observed them having a fun moment with each other.

Talking about the video, Natasha Dalal and Laali Dhawan can be seen presumably walking towards the event. Natasha looks beautiful in a sleeveless blue gown that she paired up with a sling bag. While Laali looks pretty in a silver shimmery sleeveless top that she has paired up with black pants. The two suddenly break into laughter amidst a conversation.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Donate Rs 1 Lakh For Arunachal Pradesh Fire Victims

They are also joined by legendary filmmaker-producer BR Chopra's daughter-in-law Renu Chopra. Laali Dhawan can be seen telling Chopra that "We are made for each other" presumably referring to her daughter-in-law Natasha Dalal. The ladies look super endearing while sharing this light moment. Take a look at the video.

Fans also showered immense love on the video. One of the fans wrote, "Nats is looking damn pretty" while another fan wrote, "Two special women in VD's life." Another netizen wrote, "Love This Family." Earlier even before her wedding to Varun Dhawan, Natasha was occasionally spotted with his parents, veteran director David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and the couple tied the knot earlier this year on January 24. The ceremony was an intimate affair in the presence of their close family and friends and took place in a luxury resort in Alibaug.

Varun Dhawan Bonding With A Baby From Arunachal Pradesh Is The Cutest Sight

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Varun Dhawan had spoken about his intimate wedding with Natasha Dalal. The Student Of The Year actor had said, "We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I'm someone who didn't want to do something big, you've to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that's why it was low key. That's the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I'd rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn't from this film line anyway. The full Show-Sha is too much, and this wasn't the time for that."