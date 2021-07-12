Varun Dhawan To Collaborate With Mohit Suri For An Action Love Story?

Varun Dhawan was recently in the news for wrapping up his upcoming horror-comedy flick Bhediya. However, happy news may be in store for his fans as the actor might be in talks with director Mohit Suri for his next. The project is touted to be an action flick but with a backdrop of a love story.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Varun Dhawan is fond of Mohit Suri's work and has also liked the basic premise of the movie that he has been offered. The source added that the movie is high in action with an intense love story in the backdrop, something that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor has not explored before. In the midst of the pandemic, Varun is being careful with giving his nod to the projects being offered to him and has asked Mohit to develop the idea into a proper script.

The source went on to say that the makers are planning the project in such a manner that it can go on floors by the next year. Mohit Suri will start working on the same after he wraps up his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Talking about Varun Dhawan, he shared a post on his social media account, recently announcing the wrap of Bhediya as well as its release date. The movie is all set to release on April 14, 2022. The Student of The Year actor had stated, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik. @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will miss our chats in the van before every scene @paalinkabak surprise package thank u."

Varun Dhawan will now resume shooting for his upcoming movie Jugg Jug Jeeyo. The movie has been helmed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The actor will also be seen in the movie Sanki that will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is expected to go on floors by the month of September this year.