Varun Dhawan To Shake A Leg With Elnaaz Norouzi On Jug Jugg Jeeyo?

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been helmed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a light-hearted family drama with a message. Now the latest development surrounding the movie will inevitably make one excited. The recent buzz around the movie is that actress Elnaaz Norouzi will have a special dance number with Varun Dhawan in the same.

A source close to the movie revealed to ETimes that there is a massive party sequence being planned in the movie that will feature Varun Dhawan and Elnaaz Norouzi. The two actors are known to have impeccable dancing skills and will soon start shooting for the song. The source went on to add that the dance sequence will also have Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

Earlier in November last year, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had shared the first look of the film. The first stills of the movie had Varun and Kiara sporting blue attires and sharing infectious chemistry with each other. While the first picture had Kiara wrapping her arms around the Coolie No 1 actor, the second picture had her sitting on his lap. By Varun's caption, one could make out that the two will be playing husband and wife in the movie. Take a look at the same.

The movie will also mark Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after a long sabbatical. Earlier the veteran actress had shared a post when she had headed off to start shooting for the film. The Amar Akbar Anthony actress had stated, "My first flight, in these scary times. Nervous about this journey. While Kapoor Sahab (Rishi Kapoor), you aren't there holding my hand, I know you are with me... #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this."

The movie will be bankrolled by Karan Johar and also stars Prajakta Kohli in a pivotal role. The film will mark the first collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The two were last seen together in the movie Kalank wherein Kiara had a special appearance.