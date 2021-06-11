Varun Dhawan To Resume Shooting For Amar Kaushik's Bhediya On June 26: Report

After Dilwale, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to reunite on screen for Amar Kaushik's monster comedy Bhediya. The team already wrapped a major portion of the film at real locations in the midst of mountains and jungles of Arunachal Pradesh before the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic brought things to a standstill.

Now, with the Maharashtra government allowing TV and film shootings to resume under proper COVID-19 protocols as a plan of the five-plan unlocking, we now hear that Varun will resume shooting for the last leg of Bhediya in Mumbai on June 26, 2021.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Varun and the entire team of this Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios production reunites in Mumbai for the final leg of the film. It's going to be a brief shoot before the team calls it's a wrap." The report further states that the team will be following all COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe shooting environment.

Since Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya will be heavy on special effects, the VFX team has already started working on the already shot portions. The Pinkvilla report further stated that the makers have roped in UK, US and South Africa based action and VFX team for this film.

Earlier, after wrapping up Arunachal Pradesh shooting schedule, Varun had penned a heartfelt note and thanked his team for pulling off the shoot despite all the challenges. He had written, "Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of Amar Kaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a Covid-free town like Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh."

Post finishing work on Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will reportedly move to his other project, Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo to wrap up the remaining portions of the film which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.