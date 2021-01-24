Varun Dhawan Weds Natasha Dalal: Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra Set To Attend The Ceremony!

Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood heartthrob is finally tied the knot with his lady love Natasha Dalal today. The couple will soon exchange the wedding vows in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Alibaug, today. Varun Dhawan's mentor, the popular filmmaker Karan Johar and renowned designer Manish Malhotra are all set to attend the wedding ceremony.

Recently, Karan Johar was spotted at the gateway of India, where he was all set to leave for the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding. Manish Malhotra, on the other hand, was spotted arriving at the Mansion House, Alibaug, where the wedding ceremony will take place.

Image & Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Interestingly, both Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were spotted in color-coordinated outfits, that have shades of black and yellow. This had led to the netizens speculate that the guest will be sporting a special dress code for the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding. However, the rumours are yet to be officially confirmed.

Earlier, it was reported that Natasha Dalal herself has designed her wedding outfit. To the unversed, the bride, who is a fashion designer by profession, is the founder of the renowned brand Natasha Dalal Label. But the latest reports suggest that both Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding outfits are designed by Manish Malhotra.

