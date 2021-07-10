Varun Dhawan Wraps Up Bhediya And Announces Its Release Date, Calls It An 'Extraordinary Journey'

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of his horror-comedy flick Bhediya. He also shared a new motion poster of the movie that may further increase the anticipation surrounding the same. The actor then penned a heartfelt note about his journey while working in the movie. Varun also announced the release date of the movie to be April 14, 2022.

Talking about the same, Varun Dhawan shared a new motion poster of the movie that shows a silhouette of a man and a woman standing atop a cliff that eerily resembles the face of a wolf. A frightening background score can be heard in the background of the poster. Take a look at the same.

In the caption, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor wrote that it's a film wrap for Bhediya. He stated that it has been an extraordinary journey for him while working with some amazing people in the film. Varun Dhawan stated that he teamed up with his 'super talented' director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan after their last collaboration Badlapur.

Talking about his co-stars, Varun Dhawan called Kriti Sanon "U Ma Boo." The Student Of The Year actor then stated that he will miss his chats with actor Abhishek Banerjee in the van before every scene. He furthermore called his co-star Paalin Kabak as a surprise package.

Varun Dhawan also shared some fun videos with the production team of Bhediya on his Instagram story. Varun along with Kriti and the rest of the cast of the movie shot for the same in the town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. Many BTS pictures and videos from the shooting of the movie had gone viral on social media. The Main Tera Hero actor had bonded with some of his local fans in the state and had also danced to his hit Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track for his fans on the sets of the movie.

The movie Bhediya is touted to be a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. Earlier Kriti Sanon had also wrapped up the shoot of the movie. She had shared some delightful pictures with Varun Dhawan on her last day on the sets.