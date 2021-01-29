Varun-Natasha's Mehendi Ceremony New Pics: Veena Nagda Reveals She Planned Mehendi Designs With The Bride

Since the last few days, the internet is flooded with pictures from Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's hush-hush wedding which took place on Sunday (January 24, 2021) in Alibaug. Be it the pictures from their roka ceremony or the 'varmala' ritual, the couple looked like a match made in heaven in every frame.

Varun and Natasha roped in celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda for their mehendi ceremony. The popular mehendi designer recently took to her Instagram page to share some new pictures from Varun-Natasha's pre-wedding festivities.

Natasha Dalal Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Of Her Hands Decorated With Mehendi Veena Nagda shared a picture in which she is seen posing with Natasha Dalal and her mom Gauri Dalal. One also gets a glimpse of the intrinsic henna designs on Natasha's palms. "We planned the Mehendi designs with Natasha herself. With both the lovelies Natasha and her mom Gauri Dalal ❤️," read Veena's caption for the snaps. Candid Moments Varun and Natasha strike a happy pose with Veena in this beautiful picture. Varun Dhawan Is All Smiles With His 'Dulhaniya' Natasha The bride is seen flaunting her henna-filled hand while her groom oozes swag in this cute picture from their mehendi ceremony.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha along with their families and relatives have returned back to Mumbai after having their low-key wedding. It was speculated that the newlyweds would be hosting a lavish wedding reception on February 2 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. However, Varun's uncle and actor Anil Dhawan refuted these reports.

With regards to Varun's professional life, the actor will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

