Velle Trailer: Abhay Deol And Karan Deol's Crime Comedy Promises To Tickle Your Funny Bone

The trailer of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer Velle is finally out. The crime comedy film that will star the real-life uncle-nephew duo has been presented by Ajay Devgn's production house Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is helmed by Deven Munjal. It furthermore stars Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, and Mouni Roy in a special appearance. It is all set to release on December 10.

Talking about the trailer of the film, it shows Karan Deol's character Rahul along with his squad being described as a group of 'Velle' who believe in lazying around and enjoy their life without putting in an ounce of hard work. Karan can be seen having some hilarious moments in the trailer and the actor's performance will bound to tickle your funny bone. The trailer furthermore shows the protagonist and his friends' lives changed overnight after they get embroiled in a kidnapping fiasco of one of their friends.

The trailer also showcases an interesting twist wherein the story of Karan Deol's character in the movie is being narrated by Abhay Deol to Mouni Roy who presumably plays his love interest. It will be interesting to see why Abhay's character dons the hat of a storyteller and is telling this rollercoaster ride of a tale. The movie overall promises to be a family entertainer. Take a look at the trailer.

The movie Velle is touted to be a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura. According to an earlier news report in Mumbai Mirror, Ajay Devgn had liked the Telugu film and had instantly bought the rights of the same. The director of Velle Deven Munjal had earlier worked in movies like Om Shanti Om and Chalte Chalte. Interestingly, this will also be the first time that Karan Deol will be sharing the screen space with his uncle Abhay Deol.

Talking about Karan Deol, the actor had made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in the year 2019. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited movie Apne 2. He will be sharing the screen space with his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra in the movie.