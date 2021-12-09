Venkatesh To Make His Bollywood Comeback With Salman Khan In Sajid Nadiadwala's Next: Report

Telugu star Vekatesh Duggabati has starred in Hindi films like Anari and Taqdeerwala. If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to believed, the Venky Mama actor is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood after 25 years. And guess what, he will be sharing screen space with none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan!

As per a report in Pinkvilla, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off this casting coup for his next big-ticket entertainer which is touted to be an action comedy.

The news portal quoted a source as saying, "Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of this film and he is all ready to get back to Bollywood after a long time. He will be playing a parallel lead alongside Salman Khan and all the stakeholders are excited to see the two giants share screen space for the first time," adding that the scenes featuring the two stars will be the major highlights of this movie.

Buzz is that this Salman-Venkatesh starrer will be helmed by Farhad Samji and will go on floors next year. Further, the makers have roped in Pooja Hegde to play Salman's romantic interest and are now looking to cast a big actress from the South film industry opposite Venkatesh.

The source added, "That's not all, Sajid and Salman are looking to cast a big name from the Southern industry to come on board as Venkatesh's romantic interest." The report also states that this flick will feature an ensemble of actors from north and south industry.

Recently, Salman Khan at an event in Hyderabad had confirmed that he is teaming up with Venkatesh for a film. Now with this latest update, it looks like Salman was hinting at this Sajid Nadiadwala production which will be reportedly shot in multiple locations across India.

Salman Khan's last outing was Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth while Venkatesh was recently seen in Drushyam 2.