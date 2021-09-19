Versatile Actor Aamir Khan Participates in Green India Challenge

Aamir Khan on his visit to Hyderabad participated in the Green India challenge at Begumpet Airport. The Laal Singh Chadda leading actor along with his co-star Naga Chaitanya and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted saplings today.

While appreciating the efforts of RS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar in taking forward the Green India Challenge, he asked all the people to come forward for the plantation. Aamir Khan said that he has seen many challenges, but Green India Challenge has become a key driver for improving the Greenery of the Nation. Green India Challenge representatives Ram Mohan & Raghava were present at the event.

Santhosh Kumar later took to his official social media pages and thanked Aamir Khan for participating in the challenge. "Welcome to the sublime family of Green India Challenge Aamir Khan ji. An honour for us to accompany him and Chaitanya Akkineni garu, as they plant a sapling and take part in our GIC initiative. It is certain that your participation would immensely boost-up others to replicate your work," read the MP's tweet.

"You made the occasion memorable for all of us with your presence and your kind words for our Green India Challenge Seedling initiative means a lot. When Mr Perfect does something like this, it draws abundant attention. ThankYou MrPerfectionist," he concluded.