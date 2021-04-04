Veteran Actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal Passes Away At 88

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal, the veteran actress who is best known for her exceptional performances in several yesteryear blockbusters, passed away today (April 4, Sunday). As per the reports, the 88-year-old breathed her last at her residence due to an age-related illness. Shashikala's death news was broken by writer Kiran Kotrial through her official Facebook page.

However, the veteran actress's family is yet to reveal an official statement on her demise. Shashikala, who had retired from acting by the mid-2000s, had been leading a quiet retirement life with her family, away from the limelight. The veteran actress was married to Om Prakash Saigal, who belonged Kundan Lal Saigal family. Shashikala is survived by two daughters.

Several renowned celebs of Bollywood, including Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Bose Roy, Nave Jafri, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Ali, Padmini Kolhapure, and so on mourned the death of the legendary actress on social media.

RIP Shashikala-ji. 🙏🏽 Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/YCkHSPrHtq — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 4, 2021

Shashikala ji... RIP🙏🏼 — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) April 4, 2021

The veteran actress, who was born as Shashikala Jawalkar to a Maharashtrian family in Solapur, was one of the six children. She was deeply inclined towards dance and music from the age of 5 and started acting in her early teens to support her family. After a lot of struggle, Shashikala began working in films, mostly in supporting and negative roles. Some of her most notable works include Sujata, Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Gumrah, Waqt, Khubsoorat, Aarti, Chhote Sarkar, Soutan, Sargam, and so on.

Shashikala played the role of Rukhsar's grandmother-in-law in the blockbuster movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and earned wide appreciation for her comical performance in the brief yet notable role. Later, she played notable roles in several popular films of the early 2000s, including Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Chori Chori. Shashikala received Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India in the year 2007, for her contribution towards Indian cinema.

