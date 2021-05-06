Veteran Actress Sripadha Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Veteran actress Sripadha who worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).

Cine And TV Artistes' Association General Secretary (CINTAA) General Secretary Amit Behl confirmed the news of her demise while speaking with ETimes and said, "The second wave of COVID has taken too many precious lives. What has already been written in the media about the people who have passed away don't need to reiterate but yes, Sripada was a senior member of our fraternity."

Speaking about her filmography, he added, "She has done incredible work down South and as well as in Hindi cinema. It is very unfortunate that we have lost a very senior actress. We pray that her soul rests in peace. We also pray that the second wave of the pandemic doesn't snatch too many precious lives especially from our trade."

ALSO READ: Actor Pandu Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan who worked in Sripadha in the 2015 film Hum Toh Ho Gayi Ni Tohar mourned her demise and told the tabloid, "Very sad. She was my co-artist. She had a great nature, very humble and decent. May God give her family the courage to bear her loss every day."

ALSO READ: Lucky Ali Laughs Off Death Rumours; Says 'Resting In Peace At Home'

Sripadha started her film career in 1978 and worked with Vinod Khanna in Dharam Sankat and with Dharmendra in Aazmaiyish. She also starred in Gulshan Kumar's Bewafa Sanam.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to her family.