Veteran Bengali Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta Passes Away Due To Age-Related Complications In Kolkata

Here's some heart-breaking news coming in! Veteran Bengali filmmaker and prominent Indian poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away after a prolonged battle with kidney ailments at his South Kolkata residence. He was 77.

According to reports, his family members revealed that the National Award winning filmmaker was ill and was undergoing dialysis for a long time. Dasgupta's demise is a huge loss for the Bengali Film Industry.

Bengali director Raj Chakraborty was one of the first ones to pay respect to the legendary filmmaker. He tweeted, "Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8F5N2yXGZT — Raj chakrabarty (@iamrajchoco) June 10, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to her Twitter page to mourn Dasgupta's demise and wrote, "Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers."

Malayalam Screenwriter-Actor Madampu Kunjukuttan Dies Aged 81

Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

Speaking about Buddhadeb Dasgupta's celebrated work, five of his films- Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Kaalpurush (2008), won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. He won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his other two movies, Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005).

Boman Irani Mourns His Mother Jerbanoo Irani's Demise, Says 'What A Spirit She Was'

As a poet, some of his prominent works include Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Himjog, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to his family!