Veteran Comedian And Actor Mushtaq Merchant Passes Away At 67

Veteran actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant passed away today (December 27) at the Holi Family Hospital, Mumbai. He was 67 years of age at the time of his passing. He was battling a prolonged illness from diabetes.

Mushtaq Merchant had acted in many acclaimed films including Haath Ki Safai, Jawani Diwani, Seeta Aur Geeta and Saagar. The actor had also acted in the cult movie Sholay but his role was chopped off due as it was adding to the length of the movie. Merchant had essayed the role of the train driver in the movie whose bike Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) had stolen during the song 'Yeh Dosti' from the movie.

Mushtaq Merchant had left acting around 16 years ago and had become a Sufi. Merchant had busy with his religious activities. He had also dabbled as a stage actor. Filmibeat offers its condolences for the deceased's near and dear ones.