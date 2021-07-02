Veteran Gujarati Actor Arvind Rathod Passes Away Due To Age-Related Complications

Veteran Gujarati film and theatre actor Arvind Rathod passed away due to age-related complications at his residence in Paldi, Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday (July 1, 2021). He was 83.

The actor was unmarried and had shifted to Ahmedabad with his nephew after he left Mumbai where he was an actor, stated a report in Indian Express. His niece-in-law Jagruti informed the tabloid that Rathod was bedridden for some time. A few months back, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 but had recovered from the virus.

"Uncle was bedridden for some time now. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago, but had recovered. However, due to age-related issues, he was bedridden after that," Indian Express quoted her as saying.

Arvind is survived by his niece-in-law Jagruti and her son Rhythm.

The veteran actor was known for playing negative roles in Gujarati films. Some of his popular films include Tension Thai Gayu, Mara Raj Thakor Ni Chundadi, Dikrine Na Desho Koi Pardesh, Raja Gopichand, Shetal Tara Oona Pani, and Dikrine Na Desho Koi Pardesh among others. He also worked in Hindi films like Khuda Gawah and Agneepath. Rathod starred in the Hindi TV soap Thodi Khushi Thode Gham. He had worked as a photojournalist before he took up acting as a career.