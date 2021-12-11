Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Heavy Wedding Security Inspires Delhi Police's Latest Tweet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel on December 9. Fans are still gushing over the couple's wedding pictures and have been taking inspiration from their wedding when it comes to their social media posts. The latest being the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police. Their latest post was heavily inspired by the security at the couple's wedding.

Talking about the same, the Delhi Police tweeted stating, "Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding." Netizens were also left in splits after witnessing the tweet. A user wrote, "Great. Delhi Police also has a sense of humour." Take a look at the tweet.

Hello people,



Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

This tweet was in reference to the much-talked-about high octane security at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. The couple had reportedly set up a bouncer security system stationed outside the gates of their wedding venue. Apart from this, they had assigned QR codes to all the guests who were attending the wedding. Reports had also come up stating that any drones that will try to capture the couple's wedding from above would be shot down. The guests were also asked to follow a strict no-phone policy and were not allowed to share any wedding pictures without the permission of the organizers.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif headed back from Sawai Madhopur in a chopper yesterday (December 10). Even though it is unclear whether they have returned to Mumbai or they have headed off to a honeymoon getaway in the Maldives or Europe. The newlyweds' family members and other guests also returned back to the bay yesterday after the wedding festivities. Vicky and Katrina also had a beautiful return gift with a personalized message for all their guest.

Talking about the same, the traditional gift box given by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to their guests comprised of sweets like Sewayi, Besan Ka Ladoo, Matthri and Gupaare. The note that was attached with the gift box read as, "Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and more; your presence, your words, your hugs - they all made our special day even better. We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together? Love, Katrina & Vicky".