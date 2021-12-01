Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Latest Post May Suggest That They Were On A Secret Dubai Holiday?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been grabbing several eyeballs for their rumoured December wedding. Fans are waiting with bated breath to find out 'will they' or 'won't they' tie the knot this month in Rajasthan's luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. However, ahead of this speculated wedding, the couple may have had a secret Dubai holiday. Their latest posts may confirm the same.

Speaking about the same, Katrina Kaif shared a post sometime back that shows her attending an event in Dubai. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress looks lovely in a printed pink saree. Take a look at her post.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared a series of pictures wherein he can be seen indulging in some fun water activities like jet skiing and rowing more or less at the same time as his ladylove. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor's caption stated that he is enjoying his vacation in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The actor captioned the post stating, "Yalla!! Still, in awe of the beautiful day, I spent in Abu Dhabi. Paradise amidst the lush mangroves #mangrovesnationalpark and revving up the adventure at the beach." Take a look at his post.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the guests will reportedly be gaining entry to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding functions via a special code instead of their names. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Vicky and Katrina have given special codes to their guests that they have to use to gain access to the wedding venue and functions. Not only this but the report further stated that the hotel rooms will be having the codes assigned for all the guests.

The report further added that the codes also have Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's names on them. Well, it seems that the two are leaving no stone unturned to keep their wedding day as private as possible from the public glare. Talking about the guest list, names from the film fraternity like Shashank Khaitan, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohit Shetty, some members of Salman Khan's family, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are rumoured to be attending the wedding.