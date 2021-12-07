Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Marriage Date, Wedding Venue, Guest List And Other Interesting Info

There is no denying that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is the biggest Bollywood event of the year. Katrina and Vicky have always kept their romance a secret affair, and apparently owing to the same reason, their wedding has been creating tremendous buzz on social media. So, all the fans who want to know each and every detail related to their wedding, which is happening in Rajasthan, this article is totally for you!

Wedding Date

On December 9, 2021, Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot as per Hindu customs. The duo is also expected to have a white wedding with Christian customs. Post their wedding, the duo is expected to throw a lavish reception party on December 10, 2021 for their industry friends and it is going to be one starry affair.

Wedding Venue

Vicky and Katrina have opted a grand location for their wedding. The duo will tie the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The fort is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here Is How Love Blossomed Between Couple

Guest List

While B-town celebrities like Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sharvari Wagh, etc., have already arrived at the wedding venue, we hear that celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, etc., are also expected to mark their attendance at the wedding.

The couple has narrowed down their guest list to just 120 people because of strict Covid guidelines issued by the hotel.

Will Shah Rukh Khan Skip Or Attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding? [Inside Reports]

Kat-Vicky's Sangeet

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will dance on 'Kala Chasma' on their sangeet, which is expected to take place today i.e., December 7, 2021. Reports also suggest that Katrina does not want any song of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to be played at her sangeet.

No Photo/Video Policy

Katrina and Vicky have laid down strict rules for their guests to follow during the three-day wedding festivities, as they don't want their wedding pictures to be leaked on social media. Reportedly, guests are requested to leave their mobile phones in their rooms.