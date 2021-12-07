Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia Arrive At Jaipur

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Rajasthan's luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. They were spotted arriving at the wedding venue yesterday (December 6) night along with their respective family member. Meanwhile, today (December 7) the other guests of the couple have started arriving at the location.

The paparazzi spotted Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh arriving in Jaipur. The actress was all smiles for the paparazzi and went on to greet them. Sharvari looked pretty in a white full-sleeved crop top that she paired up with black baggy pants and glares. For the unversed, Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal. Take a look at her picture from the location.

Apart from that, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan was also spotted arriving in Jaipur along with his wife Mini Mathur and their daughter. The couple also posed along with Sharvari Wagh for the paparazzi. Take a look at the same.

Not only this but Neha Dhupia was also spotted arriving in Jaipur along with her husband Angad Bedi. The couple could be seen twinning in blue. While the De Dana Dan actress had opted for a loose blue attire, Angad opted for a dark blue tee with a faded blue jacket. Take a look at their picture.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted arriving at the location yesterday night wherein Katrina had opted for an embellished deep yellow traditional attire. While the would-be-groom had opted for a printed cream-coloured t-shirt with khaki pants. Katrina's family members including her mother Sussanne Turcotte and sisters Natasha Turcotte and Isabelle Kaif were also spotted arriving at the location before her. Apart from this, fashion designer and Katrina's close friend Anaita Shroff Adjania was also seen arriving in Jaipur. Reportedly, she will be styling the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress for her special day.

Talking about the wedding, the festivities are going to be kickstarted with a Sangeet ceremony. Katrina Kaif will reportedly do a special dance number for her groom Vicky Kaushal in the same. The couple has, however, laid down strict SOPs for their guests to maintain the privacy of their wedding.