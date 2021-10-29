Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Venue's Per Night Cost Can Burn A Hole In Your Pocket

The wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are refusing to die down despite Katrina refusing the same. Right from their wedding venue to the attires, several speculations have been coming in surrounding the rumoured couple's wedding. According to news reports, Katrina and Vicky will be tying the knot in The Six Senses Fort, Balwara which is actually a 700-year-old fort converted into a luxurious hotel and retreat. The said destination is located in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur and is nearby the Ranthambore National Park.

Now according to a news report in BollywoodLife, the price range of the fort per night costs a whopping amount. The report stated that the price range of the basic rooms in the hotel costs Rs 77,000 that comes up to Rs 90,000 with the taxes. Not only this but the premium rooms that is also known as the Raja Man Singh Suite in the hotel costs a mammoth Rs 4.94 lakh per night. This comes around to Rs 5.8 lakh with taxes. Some of the luxurious amenities in the premium rooms include a balcony, swimming pool and a jacuzzi bathtub. Take a look at some of the pictures from the destination.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Be New Neighbours Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Post Marriage?

The news report further stated that the hotel is not taking any bookings between December 1 to 15 which only hints that the place will be fully booked for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's special day. This may come as a huge treat for the fans of the rumoured couple to learn that they will be tying the knot in such a grand manner. Not only this but earlier it was also reported that Vicky and Katrina may turn new neighbours for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Katrina Kaif To Wear This Designer's Lehenga On Her Wedding? Reports

A news report in Pinkvilla stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been visiting a luxurious apartment in Juhu where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have earlier bought an apartment. The report further stated that the Tiger Zinda Hai actress and Vicky are impressed by the flat and are quite keen to zero down on it. Not only this but Katrina and Vicky have also finalized the apartment and might soon start living there after tying the knot.