Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif To Shift Into Their New Juhu Home Today?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Hotel on December 9th. While the couple has been treating their fans with new pictures from their wedding ceremony and festivities, the latest buzz is that the newlyweds are all set to shift into their new lovenest in Mumbai's Juhu area today (December 14). The residence is located near the SNDT College in Juhu, Mumbai and has a breathtaking view of the sea.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be arriving in Mumbai today and will reach the private airport at 2 pm. The newlyweds are then expected to shift into their new abode in Juhu. Earlier a video of the construction work underway in the couple's new home had gone viral on social media. One could see that the workers are installing panes in the balcony area of the house. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly live on the 8th floor of the house. Apart from that, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also live in the same building and the PK actress had also confirmed that 'VicKat' will be their new neighbours now.

There are also strong speculations that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be hosting a lavish reception ceremony in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry who could not attend their wedding in Rajasthan. It was earlier reported that the newlyweds have also started sending invitations in the form of traditional gift hampers to the expected guests. The names that have been floating in to attend the reception ceremony include Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, Ishaan Khatter, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra and others.

A report in BollywoodLife also stated that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may also grace the occasion. The report further added that despite being exes, Ranbir and Katrina are on good terms now and the Rockstar actor had also gifted the actress a diamond necklace for her wedding. Thus it will not be a surprise if Ranbir and Alia attend the reception ceremony to share Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's happiness.