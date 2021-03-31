Mr Lele: Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani Start Shooting For The Comedy Film

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have started shooting for the comedy film Mr Lele. The movie had been in the buzz right since its inception. The film has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan and will also star Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. The latest exciting development surrounding the same is that Vicky and Kiara have started filming for the same since last week.

A source close to the movie has revealed to Pinkvilla that Vicky and Kiara have started shooting for Mr Lele in Mumbai last week. The duo will be shooting in the city for some time and the location might change depending on the COVID-19 scenario in the same. Vicky's role is touted to have some Maharashtrian touch to it. However, there has been no revelation about Kiara or Bhumi's role on the same.

The movie will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will mark the second time that Vicky will come together with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Earlier, Vicky and Kiara have worked together in Netflix's anthology movie Lust Stories. While, Bhumi had a brief cameo in Vicky's horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

For the unversed, last year director Shashank Khaitan had announced Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan and had even dropped the first poster of the film. Unfortunately, the movie got shelved and the filmmaker was quoted as saying, "We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan [Johar, producer], Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will soon be seen in a film opposite Manushi Chillar. He also has Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham in the pipeline. Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. Bhumi, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao.