Vicky Kaushal Hits A New Record With Deadlifts After A Slow Post COVID-19 Recovery

Vicky Kaushal recently shared an inspirational video of himself lifting heavy deadlifts on his social media handle. The actor has managed to create a new record in deadlifts after having a slow recovery post-COVID-19. The video may deem fit as the perfect motivation for any fitness junkie on the block.

Talking about the same, Vicky Kaushal can be seen sporting a white tee that he has paired up with light blue pants and a cap. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor captioned the same stating, "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning." Take a look at the same.

The video has Vicky successfully lifting extremely heavy deadlifts. The actor can then be seen celebrating his achievement with his fitness trainer. While actor Tiger Shroff commented on his post stating, "What a lift bro", Huma Qureshi commented on the post stating, "Boom." The Raazi actor's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal commented on the video saying, "Je Baat Mere Sher." The song 'Fight Back' by NEFFEX can be seen playing in the background.

Vicky Kaushal Spotted Leaving Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif's House

Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, earlier this year. The Love Square Foot actor had released a statement saying, "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe." However, the actor shared a happy picture of himself on April 16 revealing that he has tested negative for the virus.

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Stop Crushing Over The Uri Star!

Recently, Vicky Kaushal also gave a sneak peek of his look being created for the movie The Immortal Ashwatthama. The movie will be helmed by Aditya Dhar and the actor shared a picture wherein the filmmaker is posing with a figure completely covered with white paint. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor captioned the same stating, "When the Director's really serious about 'casting' you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal." Take a look at the post.