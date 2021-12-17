Vicky Kaushal Has An Adorable Reaction To Wife Katrina Kaif's First Cooked Halwa Post Their Marriage

It looks like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are truly enjoying marital bliss after tying the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. Earlier today, Katrina took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the 'Pehli Rasoi' ritual that was performed by her post her marriage. The ritual has the newly wedded bride prepare a delicacy for her in-laws. Katrina prepared a Suji Halwa dish for the same and now her loving husband had the most adorable reaction to it.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of him enjoying the sumptuous Halwa made by his wife Katrina Kaif. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor then captioned the same stating, "Best Halwa Ever" along with some kissing emojis. Isn't he the best husband ever? Earlier today, Katrina had shared a picture of the Halwa dish prepared by her. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress captioned the same stating, "Maine Banaya (I prepared this)" furthermore mentioning the tradition's name to be Chaunka Chardhana along with a smiling emoji. Take a look at the couple's social media handles over Katrina's Pehli Rasoi ceremony today that was shared by their fan club on Instagram.

Meanwhile, much to the happiness of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans, the couple may share the screen space together soon. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky will be working together on a commercial for a health brand. ETimes quoted a source to reveal, "Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon." The same source also said that the couple has signed an ad together for another luxury brand, too.

Picture Alert! Katrina Kaif Cooks Halwa For 'Pehli Rasoi' Ritual And We Are Rooting For This Punjabi Bahu

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Team Up For A Special Project Soon: Report

It seems like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are following the footsteps of other Bollywood celebrity couples like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor who have also been seen in many brand commercials together. Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly also be hosting a lavish reception ceremony for their industry friends who could not attend their wedding in Rajasthan. The venue for the same is said to be the JW Marriot Hotel on December 20, 2021.