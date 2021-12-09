Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: All You Need To Know About Their Grand Entry To The Mandap

The day has finally arrived! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Resort of Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As per a report in ETimes, the couple has picked up a royal way to make their respective entries to the mandap for the main wedding festivities.

One hears that the would-be bride will make her way towards the wedding venue in a doli while her dulha Vicky will enter the main ceremony on a carriage drawn by seven white horses. An India Today report stated a source as saying that the lovebirds will be taking their pheras in an opulent mandap made of glass.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina's wedding ceremony will take place in the afternoon today following the couple will be hosting a grand reception in the evening for the guests.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take seven pheras today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple."

Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities kickstarted on Tuesday with the mehendi ceremony followed by haldi and sangeet ceremonies that took place yesterday. As per an ETimes report, about 20 people attended the haldi ceremony while the sangeet ceremony which took place near the poolside saw the presence of over 90 guests.

Meanwhile, one also hears that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have sold their wedding video rights to an OTT giant for Rs 80 crore. Reportedly, these guests who are attending the high-profile wedding have been refrained from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. From what we know so far, the couple has invited around 120 people for their wedding which includes names like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan and his wife Manmeet, Radhika Madan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sharvari amongst others.