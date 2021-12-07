Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Complaint Filed Against Celebrity Couple For This Reason

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get hitched on December 9 at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and if reports are to be believed, their wedding festivities will be kick-starting from today (December 7). Amid this, a Rajasthan-based advocate has registered a complaint against the celebrity couple, venue manager and the District Collector.

As per a report in IANS, Advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has taken this legal action for allegedly blocking the way leading to Chauth Mata temple from December 6-12 owing to Vicky-Katrina's wedding. Jadoun mentioned in his complaint that he has no objection to the event and also made a request to open the way to the temple in view of the problems faced by the devotees.

According to the news agency, the advocate mentioned in his complaint, "Chauth Ka Barwara accommodates a historical temple of Chauth Mata, which is centuries old. Everyday, hundreds of devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers. Hotel Six Senses is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple under the supervision of the District Collector from December 6-12. Due to this, the devotees are facing a lot of trouble in reaching the temple. For the next six days, the main road leading from Hotel Six Senses to the temple will be completely closed."

The complaint further read, "In such a situation, keeping in mind the sentiments of the common man and the devotees, the way to the Chauth Mata temple should be opened from the front side of Hotel Six Senses."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's high-profile wedding is going to be an extremely private affair. Yesterday, the paparazzi spotted the duo leaving for their wedding destination. Katrina glowed in a yellow ethnic outfit while Vicky wore printed peach-coloured shirt and khaki pants.