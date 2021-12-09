Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Couple Spent A Whopping Rs 4.5 Lakhs For Sangeet Cake: Report

After months of closely-guarded preparations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get hitched today in a lavish ceremony at Six Senses Resort of Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities kickstarted on Tuesday with the mehendi followed by the haldi and sangeet ceremony the next day.

Speaking about the sangeet night, buzz is that the bride-to-be dazzled in a stunning pink lehenga which was designed by the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock while her groom looked dapper in a sherwani with roses printed on it. The celebration was made more enjoyable with some amazing dance performances and a dreamy cake.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Vicky and Katrina's sangeet cake was made by a by a well known Delhi-based patissier named Myrra Jhunjhunwala. The five-tier cake was full of berries and costed a whopping Rs 4.5 lakhs. Yes, you heard that right!

The report further stated that the cake was created at the Six Senses Fort and brought out during the sangeet when it was underway in full swing.

Meanwhile, an India Today report stated that Katrina gave a scintillating dance performance on her chartbuster songs 'Chikni Chameli' and 'Sheila Ki Jawani' at her sangeet ceremony. Vicky on the other hand, displayed his singing skills by crooning 'Teri Ore' for his lady love.

Speaking about the much-talked about wedding, buzz is that Vicky-Katrina's nuptials is an afternoon affair and the couple is likely to host their wedding reception in the evening.