Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Groom-To-Be's Father Arranges Food For Paps Outside Their House

Touted to be one of the most anticipated weddings in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to walk down the aisle, the preparations for which are going on in full swing. While the couple is quite hush-hush about their big day, reports state that the lovebirds will be exchanging wedding vows on December 9.

Away from the prying eyes of the media, Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The duo is quite tight-lipped about their wedding but the paparazzi in the city have been making sure to provide every exciting detail about their nuptials.

As per a report in ETimes, Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal recently arranged food for the paparazzi who are stationed outside their residence. One hears that drivers of Sham Kaushal, Vicky, and Sunny came down and offered starters to the shutterbug.

On Sunday, Katrina was papped outside Vicky's residence. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white ruffle saree and statement jewellery. She was accompanied by her mother Suzanne Turquotte who wore a green ethnic outfit. The bride-to-be smiled and waved at the paparazzi from inside her car. If the buzz to be believed, the mother-daughter duo and Katrina's writer-producer, Amritpal Singh had gathered at Vicky's abode for the latter's registered marriage with the Dhoom 3 actress.

According to the latest update, Katrina and Vicky with their respective families will be jetting off to Rajasthan today for their royal wedding.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue has been turned into a high security zone as wedding festivities will be taking place there between 7-9 December. Meanwhile, a source had told ETimes, "There's a small function on December 10, after which Vicky and Katrina will leave from Ranthambore. Till now, their families too haven't reached. Guess they too will be coming on December 6. All preparations are in full swing and everything is on track."