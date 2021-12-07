Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Karan Johar, Farah Khan And Others In The Guest List: Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's royal wedding has been the talk of the town since several months. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While Vicky and Katrina continue to remain tight-lipped about their wedding details, buzz is that their wedding festivities will kick-start from today (December 7).

The to-be bride and her groom reached the wedding venue yesterday (December 6). Considering the couple wants to keep their nuptials an intimate affair due to hotel rules owing to the COVID-19 guidelines, we hear that there will be a very little Bollywood presence at the wedding.

As per a report in India Today, the confirmed guest list from the Bollywood brigade includes names like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Nitya Mehra, Dr Jewel Gamadia (Katrina's holistic doctor), Yasmin Karachiwala (her trainer), Amit Thakur (hair stylist), Daniel Bauer (makeup artist), Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Angira Dhar.

There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Ali Abbas Zafar might also make their presence felt at the wedding though there isn't any confirmation on the same yet.

Earlier, a source at the hotel had confirmed to the same news portal that the couple's wedding planners have booked 8-10 tents for VVIP guests; the cost of each of their luxurious tents begins from Rs 70000 per night. Since Vicky-Katrina's wedding is going to be a private affair, we hear that only their wedding planners know the code and guest names. Further, the duo has also mandated some strict guidelines for those attending their nuptials which include 'no mobile policy'.